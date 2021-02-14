(NAN)

Eight teams on Saturday qualified for Sunday’s final round of the inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria Tournament at the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (IGRCC) in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team’s qualified from the field of 16 which started off with four players each on Saturday morning when the competition teed off.

The team of Deji Emmanuel, S.O. Paul, Martins Adaboh and Emma Anosike led the pack with a score of 15 to qualify.

The team of D.A. Lubo, D.D. Ahmadu, C.D. Dola and D.G. Albehu also qualified after scoring 13.

B. Acholonu, Ahmed Oseni, H.R. Mohammed and H. Mundu scored 11 points to also advance, while the team of S.O. Anyamele, Yilkes, HPZ Vintenaba and S. Wakawa also advanced.

The team of Aroriode, Ladipo, C.O. Okobi and M.M. Kini scored 10 to qualify, ahead of two others with the same score.

These included the quartet of Victor Garba, I. Juliet, OS Ntukogu, and S.S. Okwuokei who scored 10 points.

J.K. Luka, Eddy Shok, Fred Awar and Arabi Bello also joined in qualification in spite of scoring 10 points.

Earlier in the day, the club’s captain, Brig.-Gen. A.A. Ariyibi, who was represented by the vice-captain, retired Brig-Gen. G.G. Shipi, had teed off the tournament.