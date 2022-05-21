No fewer than eight women lost their lives in a road accident, which occurred on Thursday evening at Logo in Kogi State. The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Sector Commander, Steve Dawulung, told newsmen on Friday in Lokoja. Dawulung said that the accident, which occurred on Lokoja – Ajaokuta Road, involved a truck.

“Seven of the victims died on the spot, but the eighth person died at the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where our (FRSC) rescue team took them for medical attention.

“At the moment, five of the injured are responding to treatment, while the corpses have been deposited at the Centre’s mortuary,” he said.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The sector commander said the accident occurred when the truck conveying stones and the women fell. Dawulung said the casualty was high because the women were sitting on top of the stones, adding that when the truck fell the stones fell on the victims.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“FRSC gathered that the truck lost control and crashed into a ditch that caused the stones and the women to tumble, hence the high casualty recorded. Probably the truck driver was on high speed on that road which is not well-surfaced,” he said.

The official appealed to motorists to drive with care, avoid speeding and overloading to avoid unnecessary carnage on the nation’s roads.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .