An 8-year-old boy and his 5-year-old brother crashed their parents’ car in the north-western German city of Hagen after driving it for only a few metres, police said on Tuesday.

No one was injured in the incident late Monday, but the vehicle was so badly damaged that it had to be towed, according to police.

Witnesses had called police to the site of the accident around 11:30 pm (2130 GMT).

According to the police, the 8-year-old boy was sitting at the wheel and the 5-year-old in the passenger seat.

The older brother managed to drive the car a few metres down one street and to turn into another.

“There, the vehicle collided with a parked trailer, which was then pushed into another parked car,’’ the police said.

The boys’ parents said that the children had sneaked out unnoticed.

The police filed charges against them for falling short of their supervisory responsibilities.(NAN/dpa)