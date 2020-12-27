From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The senator who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th Assembly, Shehu Sani, on Saturday visited some abandoned survivors of Boko-Haram bomb blast at St Monica Catholic Church, Malali, Kaduna, eight years after.

In 2012, about eight worshippers had lost their lives in the explosion, while several others sustained various degrees of injury.

Those who survived the attack lamented that they had been abandoned to cater for themselves afterwards. The survivors used the lawmaker’s visit to call on the government and good citizens of the country for assistance to be able to get back their lives and contribute to nation’s building.

A survivor, Polycarp Lawrence, who lost an eye in the attack, said he had been paying for his medical bills with the little support from the church which had not been enough.

“Since the bomb blast of 2012, I have not found my rhythm in life. Life has been so difficult for me and my family. There have been a lot of empty promises from the government and some individuals.