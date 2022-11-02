By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

A new public opinion poll conducted by NOIPolls revealed that the majority of adult Nigerians (80 per cent) disclosed that they have collected their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On the contrary, 17 per cent of adult Nigerians stated that they have not collected their PVCs while three per cent of respondents stated that they have applied for transfer of their PVC to a different location.

Furthermore, findings reveal that 93 per cent of adult Nigerians nationwide indicated that they are registered to vote in the 2023 upcoming general elections, while seven per cent of adult Nigerians nationwide stated that they are not registered to vote in the 2023 general elections.

Additionally, the poll results further reveal that 55 per cent of adult Nigerians interviewed nationwide stated that they collected their PVC before the 2015 general elections. This assertion cuts across gender, geographical location, and age group.

Also, the poll findings further reveal that 22 per cent of adult Nigerians collected their PVC before the 2019 general elections. A greater proportion of females (25 per cent) than males (20 per cent) collected their PVC before the 2019 general elections. However, 16 per cent of adult Nigerians interviewed stated that they had collected their PVC after May 2021 (new registrants). Analysis across gender show that a greater proportion of females (19 per cent) collected their PVC than males (14 per cent).

Nonetheless, respondents who applied for transfer or have temporary voter’s cards were asked if they know where to collect their PVC when it is ready, and the poll findings show that 66 per cent of adult Nigerians nationwide stated that they know where to collect their PVC when it is ready. Alternatively, 34 per cent of respondents stated that they do not know where to collect their PVC when it is ready.

The opinion poll was conducted in the week commencing September 19, 2022. It involved telephone interviews of a proportionate nationwide sample of 1,000 randomly selected phone-owning Nigerians aged 18 years and above, representing the six geopolitical regions and 36 states, and the FCT of the country. Interviews were conducted in 5 languages – Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba, Pidgin English, and English.

NOI said the results obtained were statistically precise – within a margin of error of plus or minus 4.65%; and that with the country’s density put over 100 per cent by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the telephone polling approach was appropriate.