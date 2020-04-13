Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A socio-political Igbo group, Ndi-Igbo United Forum [NUF] worldwide, on Monday, said that 80 per cent of the people in various rural communities in Igbo land lacks basic knowledge of the deadly Coronavirus disease codenamed COVID-19.

President-General of the group, Chief Godson Ezenagu, in a statement made available to our correspondent said that a study carried out by the group in the various villages showed that only about 20 percent of rural dwellers know about the disease and various ways to protect themselves.

“A study of the situation in the various villages in Igboland by Ndi-Igbo United Forum shows that only about 20 per cent of them understood the outbreak of the virus as well as the preventive measures being canvassed,” the statement read.

The group, therefore, called on traditional rulers, presidents-general, local government chairmen and other leaders to commence aggressive sensitisation campaigns on COVID-19 in all the communities in Igboland.

“We hereby call on the Ndi Igwe, presidents-general, councillors, local government chairmen as well as government appointees to take responsibility for the immediate dissemination of information on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease since they live right there with them in their various communities,” it added.

The group, however, commended the South East governors as well as their counterparts in Rivers and Delta states in South-South geopolitical zone for their efforts to ensure that the dreaded virus does not spread in their states.

NUF which also commended other stakeholders who have made relevant contributions to the fight against COVID-19 asked them to give at least 25 per cent of their donations to their various state governments as charity begins at home.

“We salute the boldness and sportsmanship of all men and women of Igbo extraction who have donated various amounts of money and materials towards the fight against coronavirus.

“Ndi-Igbo United Forum hereby admonishes them to give a minimum of 25 per cent of their donations to the states they come from. Charity begins at home, though should not stop there,” the statement added.