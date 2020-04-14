Obinna Odogwu, Awka

A socio-political group, Ndi-Igbo United Forum (NUF) Worldwide, yesterday, said that 80 per cent of the people in rural communities in Igbo land are ignorant about the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

President-General of the group, Chief Godson Ezenagu, in a statement said a study carried out by in villages in Igbo land indicated that only about 20 per cent of rural dwellers knew about COVID-19 and the steps to take to prevent contracting the virus.

Ezenagu therefore called on the government and community leaders to commence aggressive sensitisation campaigns on COVID-19 across communities in Igbo land.

“A study of the situation in various villages in Igbo land by Ndi-Igbo United Forum shows that only about 20 per cent of them understood the outbreak of the virus as well as the preventive measures being canvassed

“We hereby call on Ndi Igwe, presidents-general, councillors, local government chairmen as well as government appointees to take responsibility for the immediate dissemination of information on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the disease since they live right there with them in their various communities,” Ezenagu said.

Ezenagu, however, commended the South East governors and their counterparts in Rivers and Delta states for their efforts to halt the spread of the dreaded virus.