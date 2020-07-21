The River State Police Command said it arrested over 80 suspects for armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism and murder. Commissioner of Police, Mr. Joseph Mukan, disclosed: “The command has redeployed some detectives including operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Cultism Unit (ACU), Operation Stingy, Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), to give criminals hot chase out of the state, which has yielded good result. It was a harvest of criminals in their hideouts when the operatives carried out raids recently.

“The ACU commander, Lawson Ahijo and his operatives arrested 30 suspected cultists who are members of Icelander, Regama and Greonlanders. They were arrested at different locations at Siin in Ikana Local Government, Eleme Ogu-Bolu, Abonnemma town Akuku, Toru LG. They intercepted 7.62mm live ammunition, one English made Beneta pistol with breach NOL6113445 and magazine.

“The commander, Eagle Crack Squad (ECS), Ibrahim Mohammed, with intelligence operatives arrested four suspected armed robbers at Ogoloona in Okika LG. The suspects included Stephen, David and Godspower. They attacked one John. Revolver pistol, one combat axe and three diggers were recovered from them.

“They also arrested one Solomon, a notorious armed robbery suspect on May 26, 2020, along Rumuokoro Roundabout, Port-Harcourt, with one Toyota Corolla car with Reg. No. River RGM 345 AA. They searched the suspect’s house and recovered AK47 rifle beach No562512271 with five magazine and 35 rounds of ammunition.

“The SARS commander, Jovinas Iwutt with his operatives arrested 15 suspects at Iwuji, Port Harcourt. They were intercepted at Okuru, Abuloma and Rumuopirikom. We recovered one English Barretle, AK47 rifles NOAE8411, two AK47 magazines and six rounds of 7.62 live ammunition.

“The AKS commander, Edward Shadrack and operatives arrested 15 suspected kidnappers and rescued seven victims. Two of the victims are Ifeanyi and Udo. Suspects will soon be charged to court.”