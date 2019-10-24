A German court on Thursday sentenced an 80-year-old man to seven-year imprisonment for series of bank robberies over a decade.

The bank staff targeted by the man had endured considerable psychological suffering, presiding Judge, Hannes Breucker, said in Hechingen, south-west Germany.

The man admitted to targeting a number of banks over the years between 2009 and 2019, using the same method.

He entered the bank, carrying a fake bomb and handed over a letter demanding for money.

He was said to have been successful on three occasions. (dpa/NAN)