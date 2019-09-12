Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The All Progressive Congress(APC), Kebbi State chapter says 800 aspirants have shown interest in contesting the chairmanship and councillor’s election in 21 Local Government Areas under its platform.

The election is scheduled for October 26, 2019. Spokesman of the party, Sani Dododo at a priers briefing, yesterday, said of the 800 aspirants, 300 would vie for the chairmanship position, while 500 are for the councilorship position.

Dododo said claims by some of the aspirants that the party had endorsed them to contest the election unopposed was false, as the party had no favorites.

Said Dododo: “ Those going about issuing forms that the party has endorsed them, and asking for signature should stop it quickly. The APC has not endorsed, nor given waiver to any aspirant. The party will give opportunity to new entrants from other parties who joined APC to contest in the election.”

Dododo said the party has its own criteria for selecting candidates that would fly its flag in the local government election, and that six committees were set up to handle the consensus arrangements where candidates would emerge in the six zones of the state.