Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About 800 victims of flood disaster in three most affected communities in Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi state have started receiving relief materials over their houses destroyed by the disaster.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Shamsu Faruk-Kalgo, who confirmed this while distributing the materials to the beneficiaries in Kalgo area, said that the relief came from sole efforts of the council to the victims of Kalgo, Kirishi and Badariya communities.

Kalgo explained ,”this support is to cushion the effects of the flood that destroyed over 800 houses, farmlands and properties in the area, hence we are expecting that this distribution, at the end of the day, will assist the victims.

“We are urging the people living along the river banks to evacuate to upland or government structures that have been provided for them, pending the receding of the water,” he said.

He said that the relief items included cement and roofing sheets stressed that the emergency relief was given to 213 people whose houses have been completely destroyed by the flood.

According to him, “we are able to provide the relief to the 213 victims from Kalgo, Kirishi and Badariya; the three hard- hit communities that needed emergency assistance out of 800 victims.

” We have given them five bags of cement and a bundle of roofing zinc per household as their houses have been completely destroyed to the foundation by the flood.

“We will also like to use this opportunity to thank the First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari for the assistance she recently rendered to our people in the area who have been affected by the flood,” he said.

The Chairman also commended Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagdu for the emergency assistance, and Sen. Adamu Aliero,who donated N1.5 million to the flood victims in the area and urged on well-to-do individuals to emulate the gesture of the senator.

Earlier, the District Heads of Kalgo and Diggi, Alhaji Haruna Bashar and Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, commended Aisha Buhari, state government and local government council for the gesture extended to their people.