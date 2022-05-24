From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) has shortlisted over 8,000 Nigerian postgraduate students who will jostle for a few available slots for overseas scholarship in oil and gas related fields.

Mustapha Bello, Manager, Overseas Scholarship Scheme Division of PTDF, made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday at the screening exercise for those shortlisted for Masters and PhD programmes for the 2022/2023 academic session.

According to him, over 26,000 people applied for the scholarship programme, out of which over 8,000 were selected for interviews. He assured that candidates with the highest scores in each state would be selected, adding that concession was made to oil producing states. Bello emphasized the overall number of candidates that will be resuming overseas for the new session that commences in September will be determined by availability of funds. On the overseas institutions the successful candidates will be attending, Bello explained that PTDF has 18 universities in the United Kingdom that the agency was partnering with.

“We have strategic partnerships with the UK; we have in Germany, we have in Malaysia, we have some in China even though we’re not using China this year because of the pandemic issue and we have in France.