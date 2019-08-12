Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

All roads will lead to the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, Saturday August 17, venue of the event to mark the 80th birthday of the immediate past National chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The weeklong activities lined up for the historic birthday celebration had started last week Saturday with a golf tournament which took place in Benin, the Edo state capital to flag off the programme, a thanksgiving service and a State Reception to be held in his honours at the Edo State Government House today.

The programme of activities released at the weekend by the chairman Local Organising Committee (LOC) for Oyegun’s 80th birthday celebration, Ray Morphy, revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari, state governors across party divide, National Assembly members, several party stalwarts, eminient Nigerians and members of the international communities have all indicated interest to attend the event.

Meanwhile, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of delta State,has described the pioneer civilian governor of Edo State as a pro-democracy activist, quintessential administrator and first-class political leader whose leadership credentials were exemplary.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, commended the octogenarian for his strong convictions and unwavering commitment to humanity, which engendered his astonishing accomplishments in life. Your Excellency, your life has been that of service to the people of Edo and the nation and we can’t thank you enough for your great deeds.

“As you join the octogenarian club, we thank you for your kind contributions to nation-building. It is my prayer that the good Lord will continue to uphold and guide you in all your future endeavours.”