By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Romanus Ugwu (Abuja), Gyang Bere (Jos), Paul Orude (Bauchi)

President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated that it is possible to serve the nation and the people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made this observation in a statement he personally signed, to congratulate the President who turned 80.

“Your extraordinary life of unblemished service to the nation in the army, as a Governor, Minister, Military Head of State and as two-term Civilian President demonstrates that it is possible to serve the nation and our people honestly, forthrightly and selflessly,” Osinbajo stated, adding that his wife, himself and family wished many more happy years in peace and good health.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the same vein felicitated with the President in a statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, and prayed God to grant Buhari long live.

The party noted that the President “has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.”

Te party said that Buhari’s sojourn on planet earth has been most fulfilling and impactful, adding, “He remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.”

In a similar birthday felicitation, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) described President Buhari as “a leader who has used his vision and commitment to move the country forward.

In a statement signed by its chairman, and Kebbi State governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, PGF commended Buhari’s unwavering doggedness to tackle insecurity in the country.

The statement read in part: “We are grateful for your leadership, vision and commitment to move our dear nation forward. Your doggedness and unwavering determination to defend and secure Nigeria as a prosperous and democratic country has immeasurably stabilised and restored confidence in our electoral process and party politics.

“Leaders and members of our party, the APC are grateful to have your inspiring leadership role. Accordingly, our party has continued to evolve, and management of party administration and processes of candidates’ emergence are improving, which is responsible for the higher electoral advantages we have comparative to other parties in the country,”

“This accounts for the massive support of Nigerians for all our candidates for the 2023 elections at all levels. As we wish you a happy birthday and say a big thank you for your selfless service to our dear country, we reaffirm our commitment to work for the electoral victory of all our candidates for the 2023 elections.

“We are working hard with the abiding faith and belief to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our presidential candidate emerges victorious and succeeds you. Your patriotically inspiring leadership remain the source of our massive support across every part of Nigeria.”

On their part, the Northern Governors Forum in a statement signed by the

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, described the President as a father for all who has done so much to touch the lives of Nigerians positively.

Lalong said the President has lived a life of sacrifice, service and patriotism from his days in the military and even presently where he has been saddled with the responsibility of running the country under a democracy.

He noted that the Northern Governors Forum is proud to be associated with the achievements of the President in carrying out landmark projects and programmes, which have changed the trajectory of Nigeria’s development.

Lalong said the Forum has enjoyed tremendous support and cooperation from the President in its quest to address some of the many challenges of the region particularly those relating to education, security, agriculture, infrastructure and health among others.

He emphasized that the President has given a good account of his mandate and will leave a legacy of impact that is seen in various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

While wishing him many more years ahead, the Northern Governors Forum prayed God to grant the President good health, God’s protection and divine protection.

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in his congratulatory message to the President on his 80th birthday said that

President Buhari rounds off his eight years tenure he has a duty to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

His words: “As you round off your administration, let me once again remind you that you have a date with history. I know you will write your name in gold by making our votes count in 2023.

“Do it for us, do it for Nigeria, do it for Africa, shame the enemies of open society and secure your place in the heart of posterity.”