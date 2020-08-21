The Combat Lifesavers Training Course organised by the 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Enugu, Enugu State, started on Monday, August 17, 2020, ends tomorrow. The weeklong course held at the Division Physical Training Ground, Abakpa Cantonment, Enugu, had participants from units and formations within division areas of responsibility in attendance.

Deputy director, Army Public Relations, in charge of the division, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf, said the course was aimed at improving the skills and techniques of personnel in saving lives and minimising operational casualties.

He said the training became necessary owing to the increased participation of Nigerian Army personnel in virtually all internal security operations in the country.

292 officers sit for Army senior staff qualifying exam

The Nigerian Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Minna, Niger State, has held the 2020 Senior Staff Course Qualifying Examination (SSCQE) for 292 officers.

The examination took place at the headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre (ICC), Jaji, Kaduna State. The examination is a key determinant for officers’ progress in the Nigerian Army to attend the Senior Staff Course at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, or any of the subscribed staff colleges overseas.

Commander, TRADOC, Major-General Lucky Irabor, warned that the army has zero-tolerance for examination malpractice, noting that the Army Headquarters policy allows a maximum of three attempts for each candidate to pass the examination.

He said the examination was an assessment of their present level of proficiency and capabilities to undertake higher responsibilities that may be assigned to them in future assignment.

He urged the officers to be serious with the examination and produce good results, saying competent and dedicated members of the examination panel who were carefully selected had put together far and acceptable requirements and solutions for the examination: “As you are aware, the SSCQE is a major prerequisite. Hence, the need for you to qualify requires no further emphasis. There is no excuse for failure and I expect nothing short of 100 per cent pass in this examination.

“I urge you all, particularly those on second or last attempt, to put in your best in order to obtain the minimum marks required to qualify. Remember the times we are in and ensure you respect all the protocols concerning COVID-19.”

Buratai inaugurates army projects nationwide

It was competition of projects among the General Officers Commanding (GOCs) in various divisions of the Nigerian Army when the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, embarked on inauguration such projects across the country.

The projects, either constructed or refurbished, were all targeted to mark the 2020 Nigerian Army Day Celebrations (NADCEL), and located in all the eight divisions of the army. The projects were in line with the vision of Buratai to uplift the living standards of army personnel and ensure excellent civil-military relations.

Some of the projects included living accommodation, office accommodation, clinics/hospitals, schools, roads and corporate social responsibility/intervention activities in many communities in Nigeria.

In 1 Division, Kaduna, 138 flats built at Dalet Barracks and Ribadu Cantonment were launched to accommodate personnel and their families.

The 2 Division inaugurated its new headquarters, 32 Artillery Brigade complex, corporal and below quarters, brigade’s medical centre and a guard house. The division also used the occasion to lay the foundation of the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme (poultry farm) and launching of Community Civic Centre at Uhonmora-Ora community, Owan West Local Government of Edo State.

Various projects were inaugurated in 3 Armoured Division, Jos, including the Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society, Rhino officers’ mess chalets, Rhino officers mess sit-out garden and NAOWA administrative office.

The 6 Division, Port Harcourt, witnessed the launch of the T.Y. Buratai Subaltern Lodge, transit accommodation for soldiers, physical cloak room, 6 Division Garrison kitchen and office complex, Brigade Medical Centre, kitchen, a mosque and a chapel as well as K9 kennel.

The 7 Division, Maiduguri, inaugurated Camp Delta Force Quick Reaction Base, 585 Signal Regiment office accommodation, dental clinic and maternity wards of 8 Division Hospital, 26 Battalion parade ground, the battalion’s arms store, operations room and Hall of Fame and solar energy power project.

Similarly, 81 Division, Lagos, witnessed the inuaguration of the reconstructed Nigerian Army Barracks, Epe, while the Ikeja Military Cantonment inaugurated the Nigerian Army Aviation Pilots’ accommodation, renovated Corporal and Below Quarters, remodelled 9 Brigade Officers’ Mess and a disinfecting tunnel donated by a private company.

Buratai urged the beneficiaries in the various barracks and cantonments to imbibe the culture of maintenance by taking good care of the projects.

Army lawyers, prosecutors, investigators trained on electronic evidence, admissibility

A four-day training workshop organised by the Nigerian Army School of Legal Services (NASLS), Zaria, Kaduna State, has ended. The training was held between August 9 and 12, 2020, with the theme “Admissibility of Electronic Evidence Under the Evidence Act 2011.”

The workshop was to acquaint Nigerian Army lawyers, prosecutors and investigators with the complexities of electronic evidence and its admissibility under the Evidence Act 2011 for optimal service delivery. It also equipped participants with the requisite knowledge to effectively navigate the complexities associated with admissibility of digital evidence.

The training featured lectures titled “Issues and Challenges on Admissibility of Electronic Evidence in Nigerian Courts,” by Tajudeen Oladoja; “Is the Concept of Primary and Secondary Evidence Relevant to the Admissibility of Electronic Documents?” by Dr. Sani Abdullahi; “An Appraisal of the Requirements of Certificate of Authentication in the Admissibility of Electronic Evidence,” by Mr. Bola Odugbesan, and “An Appraisal of the Admissibility of Evidence Relating to Electronic Devices (Emails, Short Message Services, Digital Recordings and Videos) Internet Printouts and Social Media Posts,” by Johnson Ojogbane.

Participants were drawn from army formations and units, Defence Headquarters, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Police, Department of State Service, Federal Road Safety Commission, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency.

Eminent personalities from the bar and bench graced the occasion, which had Justice Mohammed Lawal Bello, the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, as special guest of honour.

Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Legal Services, Brigadier-General S.I. Musa, noted the novelty of digital evidence and the associated complexity of admissibility under the Evidence Act 2011, saying the training was to equip officers with the knotty aspect of the law of evidence.

To maximise the benefits of the workshop, he said all the papers presented and the attendants comments by discussants would be compiled and circulated within and outside the military.