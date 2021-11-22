By Gabriel Dike

Results of the May/June 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been released by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

The school which was taken by 1, 560,261 candidates nationwide was also conducted in Benin Republic and Cote D’Ivoire.

WAEC Head of National Office (HNO), Mr. Patrick Areghan, said 1, 274, 784 obtained credits and above in five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Areghan disclosed that results of 170, 146 candidates are being withheld for examination malpractice.

He said the Minister of Education has approved that 2022 WASSCE will be conducted in May/June.

