Following the reported collapse of a mine in Umai community in Biase Local Government Area that result to the death of six illegal miners, the Executive Chairman of Biase Local Government Council, Hon (Mrs) Ada Charles Egwu, today undertook on-the-spot visit to the site.

According to the Chairman, the purpose of this visit is to assess the activities of the illegal miners and also see for herself the reported collapsed site that occurred in the early hours of Monday, January 17, 2022.

Biase Local Government Chairman in her remark at the site said she was saddened by the death of the youth whose lives had been cut short while struggling to make ends meet and also described the tragic death as unfortunate.

She condoles with their families on behalf of the family and the good people of Biase Local Government Area over a development she sees as pathetic.

She promised to immediately investigate the remote circumstance that lead to the unfortunate incident for proper actions to be taken.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

On checkmating the activities of the which she describes as illegal, Hon. Egwu has vowed to constitute a fact-finding committee to investigate the activities of the miners in the area and other sites within the Local Government.

She further directs the security agencies to seal off the place to forestall future occurrences and activities of the illegal company’s operation in the area.

The Secretary of Council, Mr. Daniel Enang, Special Adviser on Security, Hon. Ornette Ukam, Chief Press Secretary to the Executive Chairman, Mr. Oja Egbai, and other political appointees accompanied the proactive Chairman on the visit.

Others include the Divisional Police Officer, Director of State Security Services (SSS), Officer-in-charge of NSCDC, and other heads of security in the Local Government Area.