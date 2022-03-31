No fewer than 84 border locations in Nigeria will soon be linked with e-border monitoring cameras to check issues of illegal immigrants and other border criminal activities.

The Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Isah Idris, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibaka Mbo Local Government Area, after a tour of facilities of the Control Post in Akwa Ibom Command.

Isah, who is the first comptroller general of the NIS to visit the Oron Control Post created in 1971 and Ibaka Control Post created in 1996, said the implementation of the e-border monitoring would kick-start from second quarter of 2022.

He said the Federal Government has already signed an agreement with a Chinese Company for the installation of the surveillance cameras across the locations.

According to him, when the operations commence, monitoring of borders across the country would be realtime online, using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.

The acting comptroller general said that protection of our border against illegal immigrants and other criminal activities require the support of all Nigerians.

He said with the installation of these cameras across the border locations will be done with ease.

“The Federal Government signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese Company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of our borders, to use ICT as a tool to monitor our borders, because our border are massive. So, it is only with ICT that we can monitor our borders effectively.