No fewer than 84 border locations in Nigeria will soon be linked with e-border monitoring cameras to check issues of illegal immigrants and other border criminal activities.
The Acting Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Isah Idris, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibaka Mbo Local Government Area, after a tour of facilities of the Control Post in Akwa Ibom Command.
Isah, who is the first comptroller general of the NIS to visit the Oron Control Post created in 1971 and Ibaka Control Post created in 1996, said the implementation of the e-border monitoring would kick-start from second quarter of 2022.
He said the Federal Government has already signed an agreement with a Chinese Company for the installation of the surveillance cameras across the locations.
According to him, when the operations commence, monitoring of borders across the country would be realtime online, using Information and Communications Technology (ICT) system.
The acting comptroller general said that protection of our border against illegal immigrants and other criminal activities require the support of all Nigerians.
He said with the installation of these cameras across the border locations will be done with ease.
“The Federal Government signed the e-border agreement with a Chinese Company to supply cameras in about 84 locations of our borders, to use ICT as a tool to monitor our borders, because our border are massive. So, it is only with ICT that we can monitor our borders effectively.
“Of course, ICT requires money and we are going to be all time online. The President has equally approved the construction of our data communications centre in Abuja. It is a pilot product where we can view what is happening at Illela in Sokoto live.
“If they have connected Ibaka to our communications centre, you can see what we are doing here, realtime online. That’s what the Government is doing.
“So, Government is doing well and it requires the support of the communities. Support of the Nigerians to achieve complete security of the nation. I assure you by second quarter of this year the implementation will start,” Idris said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the acting comptroller general was received at Ibaka Immigration Post by Mr Godwin Okoro, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI) in charge of the control post.
Okoro, in his address, called on government to provide the post with Barracks for officers and men working at the control post, patrol boat to patrol the marine line and vehicle to run official activities.
At Oron Control Post, Idris was received by ACI Philip Inaya, who called for the provision of High Calibre Arms and Ammunition (Anti-Aircraft AA52) to be mounted on the gunboat to combat the numerous security challenges in the area.
Inaya appealed to the acting comptroller general to provide the post with utility vehicle for effective monitoring of the area.
NAN also reports that earlier, the acting CG paid a courtesy visit to Gov Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom and commended the State Government for the support accorded the Command in the state.
The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Moses Ekpo, said the state government would continue to partner NIS to enhance border security across the state. (NAN)
