By Lukman Olabiyi

Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the South East Chapter of Atiku Kawai Media Group has disclosed that former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is the solution to the various problems plaguing the nation.

The group, at the long-awaited South East Pre-Townhall Meeting at the Civic Center, Ngwo, Enugu, made this claim while sensitizing the conscience of those of Igbo extraction on the need to support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the forthcoming presidential elections.

According to NwaJesus Anthony Onyekuru, the Acting Zonal Director of the group, the meeting is to drum up support for Atiku.

“We believe he can solve the pending issues that plagues us as a people. What you see here today is just a test run of what is to come. We are fully ready” he said.

On his part, Evang. Okezie Amujiogu, the facilitator of the event disclosed that, “We are here to show that we are fully ready to support Atiku Abubakar come 2023 general election and we will overwhelmingly mobilize throughout the year in the South-East”.

The meeting drew members of the Local Organizing Committee from the South-East including Ifeanyi Ezeoke‎; Abia State, Peter Obi; Imo State, Tony Chime; Enugu State, and Christian Nwofeke; Ebonyi State.

Other members include Eze Callistus, William Agu, Eze Ebuka, and Ozoike Ikenna with Evang. Okezie, they engaged the minds of particularly the youths and women on policies, strategies that they consider paramount for development while strategizing on how to support the Atiku 2023 vision.

They called on the different members of the Atiku South Eastern family, to shape their conversations around Atiku Abubakar, politics in Nigeria, the quest for a better country, and consequently, getting the inputs and buy-ins of the people.

Other issues discussed include the need for every eligible adult to get a PVC and to vote in their choice candidate in due time.