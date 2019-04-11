About 85 firms are expected to exhibit their goods and services at the 9th edition of Securex West Africa.

The event which holds from April 16 to 17, 2019, has firmly established itself as the region’s leading exhibition and conference for the commercial, perimeter, cyber and homeland security, fire and safety industry.

The conference with the theme ‘‘National Security in a Boundaryless World: 21st Century Solutions to Nigeria’s Insecurity’’ is also expected to attract more than 2,500 visitors, exhibiting brands along with key industry stakeholders from governmental organisations and prominent industry associations.

Among the show floor features due to take place at this year’s exhibition is the conference daily sessions lead by senior industry experts.

A statement by the organisers confirmed that Bulwark Intelligence have been signed up as Strategic partners to the event.

‘‘A privately-owned company, Bulwark Intelligence Solutions Limited, is focused on delivering extensive, accurate and dependable security, defence and intelligence solutions around the globe.

It was founded and is run by US Military veterans with combined experience of over fifty-two years in the defence, security and intelligence industry.

The company has clientele that cuts across defence and security, oil and gas, academia, foreign investors, banking and finance, Non-Profits, political and global leaders,’’ the statement said.

The exhibitions Regional Director, George Pearson said; “Every year we consult with leading members of the industry to put together a cohesive programme of conference sessions that will not only inform Securex visitors, but also educate. In the current industry climate, with this transition into a new digital era, companies across the globe are facing brand new threats and it is our goal to provide valuable insights into how to protect themselves.”

Some of the key sessions announced are;Implementing 21st Century Security Strategies and Solutions; the place of technology and social media, Security Sector Reforms and Policies in Nigeria, addressing a boundaryless operating environment and Community Cohesion: security as an enabler of/for development, towards Solutions for Stability.