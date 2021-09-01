Over 850 women have received free test and treatment for a wide-range of medical issues, including cervical cancer, hypertension, malaria, and others at Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This occurred at a one-day free medical outreach organized by Dona-Maureen Foundation in collaboration with Pac-Net Women’s Health and Youth Initiative, both non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

The programme also featured health talks and free medical treatments for elderly men and children in the community.

Founder of Dona-Maureen Foundation, Dr. Maureen Umemmuo-Umeakuewulu, said the medical outreach was in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the demise of her husband, Donatus.

She lamented that many citizens go about their daily activities without knowing that their blood pressures were high; adding that apart from HBP, cervical cancer topped killer diseases among women.

She further said rural dwellers, especially women, do not access health facilities due to poverty, thus, the need for such outreach: “Nigeria is among the countries with least number of healthcare centres to provide health services to the people.

So, this kind of medical outreach is intended to bridge the gap. We hope that the intended beneficiaries will take advantage of the exercise to get tested and treated of their ailments.”

President of Pac-Net Women’s Health and Youth Initiative, Bryan Adimma, a Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, said the programme was a huge success, as it achieved its major target of reaching out to the rural dwellers, most of whom were poor and lack access to adequate medicare.

Community leaders and beneficiaries, including Rob Ezeife, Christian Ike, among others, observed that many indigenes of the area, on account of poverty, found it difficult to access good healthcare, and as a result, lived daily with the challenging health conditions.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Uzoma Ndidika, who spoke to Daily Sun, said she was earlier diagnosed of cervical cancer, but could not afford the treatment. She, however, thanked the benefactors for coming to her rescue; adding that the organisations, in their magnanimity, had reached out to people, who on their own, would hardly afford their healthcare needs.

