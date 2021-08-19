From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

862 foreign trained doctors and 17 dentists were, on Thursday, inducted into Nigerian medical profession, with a charge to uphold the ethics of the medical profession.

The inductees were graduates from foreign institutions who passed the written examinations and other clinical exercises organized by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to test their acclaimed knowledge and capacities.

Minister of State for health, Dr. Olorumnibe Mamora, in his remarks, congratulated the inductees and advised them to carefully study the operational manual and rules of medical engagement in order to know and operate within their limitations.

He described medical profession as “noble” profession, hence the need for medical doctors to be at their best at all times, prioritizing the health and well-being of patients notwithstanding age, social status or any other factor.

Dr. Mamora reminded the doctors that MDCN reserves the powers to take disciplinary measures against them whenever they erred which could also include withdrawal of practicing license.

MDCN Registrar, Dr. Tajudeen Sanusi, accused the striking doctors of being unpatriotic and inconsiderate, accusing their leadership of blackmailing him and by extension, the MDCN fod whatever reason.

“The doctors had claimed that we are owing the Resident doctors their earned allowances. That’s untrue. We pay them regularly except those whose details were not submitted by their respective supervisors, that is the Chief Medical Directors/Medical Director.

Chairman of MDCN, Prof. Abba Waziri, in his remarks explained that the induction grants temporary permission to the inductees to enable them attend to patients under the close watch of a Consultant/Specialist for the period of 12 months.

He said: “They would be supervised for the next 12 months by Specialist/Consultant in various specialties. After the Specialist is satisfied and confirmed to MDCN, the doctor will be issued full registration and that makes him full medical practitioners.”

He, thus, charged them to commit themselves fully to the attention of their trainers and other colleagues who are professionally ahead of them, with an advice that they avoid any form of distraction within the period in their best interest.