Cross River State in the last 24 Months have recorded unprecedented heights/achievements in the health sector and the Nursing Profession in particular. For the first time in history Governor Ayade achieved full accreditation of all Schools of Nursing in Cross River State with increased intake approval from 30 intake capacity to 100-150 across the Schools. He increased the tempo by achieving the first ever College of Nursing Sciences in South South Zone of Nigeria.

With the number of Students admitted into the School of Basic Midwifery Calabar and School of Basic midwifery Obudu raised from 30 to over 100 after gaining full accreditation amongst other outstanding achievements under the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu, the Schools has today matriculated and capped 100 Students for the academic year. The matriculation event which had the Honorable Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu as the Special Guest of Honor also had in attendance Honorable Joe Obi Bissong as the Chairman of the occasion, Dr Mrs Theresa Osaji as the Matriculation Lecturer, the Mother of the day Dr. Mrs Christy Ekpe a formal Director of Nursing and HOD Faculty of Law Authur Javis University, Dr Mrs Comfort Ekanem Director of Servicom CRSMOH, HOD Nursing Department University of Calabar Dr Mrs Margaret Opia, the Chairman NANNM CRSC Comrade Josephine Bassey, the Principal and Staff of School of Nursing UCTH, and a host of other dignitaries.

Speaking to the Students during the Matriculation Ceremony, the Commissioner Dr Betta Edu thanked Governor Ben Ayade for all his numerous and outstanding contributions in the health sector of the State, she applauded the efforts put forth by parents, she called on the matriculating Students to sacrifice this 3years for intense studies stating the very many successes that Governor Ayade’s administration has so far recorded to ensure they get a more comfortable and serene learning environment.

In her words; “At a time the entire world is calling for universal Health Coverage investing in producing and Developing capacity of health workers is paramount to achieving universal health coverage. The State Government as well as your Parents have sacrificed so much to provide the best of learning standard with a comfortable environment for studies. You must sacrifice this few years by studying hard so you can make everyone including the State proud. The State will strive to make this School another College of Nursing before 2023 ends to avail you the opportunity of going for NYSC. CRS and the entire Society depends on you to graduate, serve the State and also save lives. I welcome you all into the School on behalf of our amiable Governor Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade and his dear wife Dr Linda Ayade.”

In her welcome address, the Principal of the School of midwifery Calabar and Ogoja Mrs Rosslyn Obojor-Ogar thanked the State Governor for his unending support towards the School, the Health Commissioner Dr Betta Edu for her tremendous efforts and wonderful achievements that has brought about positive and lasting changes to the School which today has gained full accreditation status amongst others. “We’re blessed to have a Governor like Sen. Prof. Ben Ayade with a Commissioner who has sacrificed her all to raise this School to this standard. our highly cherished Parents i say thank you and God bless you.

The Chairman of the occasion amongst other speakers charged the Students to focus on their studies so they can come fill the gap of poor manpower capacity in the health sector. Hon. Obi Bissong admonished them to shun cultism, drugs and other illicit activities and concentrate on their studies so they can make the State and their parents proud. The Mother of the day Dr Mrs Christy Ekpe on her part commended the leadership of Dr Betta Edu in the health sector that has so far yielded many positive results, she assured the students of job opportunities upon graduation, she charged the Students to put their studies/academics first before anything else.

Highlights of the event was the capping/pinning of all the 170 matriculating Students, a cash donation of fifty thousand naira to the SUG President Samuel Oliver Mgbekem who is the best performing student by the Health Commissioner and cash donations to other hardworking students amongst other activities. With the recent renovation and equipping of the School by the State Ministry of Health and UNFPA, Matriculated Students will now study in a very comfortable and serene environment.

