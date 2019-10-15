The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says a total of 867, 088 eligible voters are expected to vote in the election in Bayelsa.

Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu, INEC National Commissioner supervising elections in Bayelsa, Edo and Rivers State, disclosed this on Monday in Yenagoa at the official presentation of the voter register to 45 political parties contesting in the election.

Agbamuche-Mbu, who presented soft copies of the register to the parties, explained that the document revealed the number of registered voters by polling unit, registration Area, local government areas and state.

“This is to enable eligible voters to check their details and know the location of their polling units,” she explained.

On appointment of party agents, the commissioner enjoined all political parties to submit names of their agents not later than 14 days before the election.

“Submit the names of your party agent on or before Nov. 2, as the Commission will not extend the deadline for submission,” she urged.

Also, Mr Iro Gambo, the Commission’s National Director, Voter Registry, said that though a total of 923, 182 voters were registered in Bayelsa at the end of the 2017 and 2018 Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, but only 867, 088 voters collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).