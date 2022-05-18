The screening committee of APC said 87 aspirants have obtained forms to contest the 26 Osun State House of Assembly seats.

Addressing the press in Osogbo, yesterday, chairman of the committee, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said the large number of aspirants showed how popular the party is in the state.

He said the aspirants have been tutored on the requirements to present for the screening, assuring that there would be fair and equal in treating all the aspirants.

“There are constitutional requirements and there are party requirements but basically, we want to be sure they are Nigerian citizens. We want to see local government certificates, they must be party members, they must be voters, and we also want to know their age, we want to see their educational qualifications, if you claim to be a doctor, you must provide a certificate to prove it.”