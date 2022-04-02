A socialite and retired NIPOST official, Chief Seye Olopade, the Ajirotutu, has congratulated juju music maestro, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi who turns 80 on Sunday April 3, 2022.

Olopade described Obey, popularly known as Chief Commander, as a product of grace. The cerebral musician known across the globe by his stage name, Ebenezer Obey, has contributed immensely to the growth of juju music since he came on the scene. By dint of hard work and unrivalled grace, he has continued to grow in his career by leaps and bounds over the years.

Chief Ebenezer Obey, who is also the General Overseer of Decross Gospel Missions, is a multi-talented composer, singer, and manager of men and resources whose love for gospel music and reformative lyrics is second to none,” he said.

Ajirotutu further stated: Obey, as a family man and lover of children, uses his brand of music to orientate the public towards the civic duties and equally draws the attention of various governments to their responsibilities towards the governed.

On this occasion of his 80th birthday, I wish to congratulate the evergreen musician. It is my prayers that God in his infinite mercies shall continue to strengthen him in all his areas of needs. He shall live long in good health and continue to serve God and humanity. May the Lord spare him to see more years in the land of the living. Congratulations, the evergreen musician!”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .