From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Examination Council (NECO) has released the result of the candidates that sat for the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE Internal).

NECO Registrar, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi, told journalists during a press conference, in Minna, that the release of the result was a defining moment for him and the Council, being his first assignment as NECO boss.

He said: “Permit me to release the results of the 2021 SSCE (Internal) as highlighted below: Number of candidates that registered for the examination was

1, 233, 631, with 657, 389 male (53.28%) and 576, 242 female, (46.71%).

“Number of candidates that sat for the examination was 1, 226,796, with 653, 418 male (53.26%) and 573, 378 female representing (46.74%).

“Number of candidates with special needs was 1, 119, with the breakdown as follows: 59 Albinos, 174 with autism, 708 deaf and 178 visually impaired.

“Number of candidates who made Credit and above in English Language was 945,853 (77.72%). Number of candidates who made Credit and above in Mathematics was 1,094,291 representing (90%).

“Number of candidates who made five Credits and above including English Language and Mathematics was 878,925 representing (71.64%). When compared to 2020 SSCE (Internal) figures of 894,101 (73.89%) there was a decrease of 2.25 per cent.

“Number of candidates who made five Credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics was 1, 226,796 (94.04%). When compared to 2020 SSCE (Internal) figures of 1,112,041 (91.91%) there was an increase of 2.13 per cent.

“Number of candidates involved in various forms of malpractice in 2021 was 20, 003 (1.63%). Whereas 33,470 (2.61%) cases were recorded in 2020.” He maintained that the Council has a long-standing tradition for zero tolerance for malpractice, thus, it could be noticed that the malpractice incidence in 2021 exercise dropped when compared to the figure of 2020.

He attributed the development to some key practices that was introduced by the council, notably, the deployment of biometric verification devices; strengthening the examination monitoring strategy in terms of scope and depth; and several other innovations.

