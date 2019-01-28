NAN

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has called on Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi to reverse the ‘current internal drift’ of doctors and other healthcare workers in the state.

The association made the appeal in a statement issued to newsmen in Lokoja on Monday by the state NMA Chairman, Dr Kabiru Zubair.

This followed the exit of 88 medical doctors from the state public service.

The association however felicitated with the governor on the celebration of his third year anniversary in office and for making healthcare one of his five thematic areas.

According to Zubair, “Under this administration, a total of 88 doctors have left the Kogi Civil Service; previously, 79 doctors left plus another nine who had succeeded in securing new employment recently.

“Doctors and other healthcare workers remained the drivers of healthcare delivery anywhere in the world.

“Steps such as the payment of outstanding salary arrears of doctors and other healthcare workers, implementation of the corrected CONMESS, promotion and annual step increment, among others, are needed to reverse this unfortunate trend.

“As you commence your fourth year in office, the NMA as the custodian of the health of the people is ready and willing to partner with state government to improve the health sector in Kogi.’’

Zubair said that the association equally felicitated with the Deputy Governor, the SSG, the Chief of Staff, Commissioner for Health, Special Adviser on Health Matters and the entire cabinet members for sustaining the progress made thus far.

NAN recalls that Bello was sworn-in as the fourth civilian governor of Kogi by the satte Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajanah, on Jan. 27, 2016.

Zubair, however, commended the state government and Bello for some positive steps the government had taken in repositioning the health sector in the state.