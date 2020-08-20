Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has uncovered 89 medical doctors who are working full time somewhere else and still on the payroll of State

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim while briefing journalists at Government House Bauchi shortly after a state executive council meeting yesterday

Ibrahim said, a lot of anomalies have been discovered in the Bauchi State nominal roll and payroll.

He said the situation is so bad that own some senior civil servants employed their unborn children and other minors into the state service without due process.

The Commissioner said that it was discovered that some civil servants were paying themselves double salaries and above

He further hinted that the state executive council has approved two road construction from Gingongo, Bakaro to Malam Gone, and Kofar wambai Railway road at the cost of 800mn.