Paul Orude Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has uncovered 89)m medical doctors who are working full time somewhere else and still on the pay roll of State

This was disclosed by the Commissioner of Works, Alhaji Abdulkadir Ibrahim while briefing journalists at Government House Bauchi shortly after a state executive council meeting yesterday

Ibrahim said, a lot of anomalies have been discovered in the Bauchi State nominal roll and payroll.

He said the situation is so bad that own some senior civil servants employed their unborn children and other minors into the state service without due process.

The Commissioner said that it was discovered that some civil servants were paying themselves double salaries and above

He further hinted that the state executive council has approved two road construction from Gingongo, Bakaro to Malam Gone and Kofar wambai Railway road at the cost of N800 million.

Meanwhile, Commissioner for Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Mohammmed Sadiq, has resigned his appointment.

Sadiq made this known in a letter Sadiq submitted to the governor during the State Executive Council meeting on Wednesday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House.

He is widely viewed as a loyal supporter of Yakubu Dogara who dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) weeks ago.

Sadiq was appointed a commissioner from Dass Local Government Area, which is one of the LGAs in the Tafawa Balewa/Dass/Bogoro Federal Constituency which Dogara represents in the House of Representative.

In a letter posted on his verified Facebook page late Wednesday night, Sadiq stated: “I have honourably tendered my voluntary resignation as a Commissioner (Ministry of Commerce & Industries) and a Member.”

However, Governor Mohammed has approved with immediate effect, the appointment of eight new Senior Special Assistants and one Special Assistant.