From John Adams, Minna

The National Examination Council (NECO) has said no fewer than 894,101 candidates out of the 1,209,992 that sat for June/July Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in 2020 got five credits and above, including English and Mathematics.

The result also showed that 1,112,041 candidates representing 91.91 per cent passed with five credits and above, irrespective of English Language and Mathematics, which represented an increase of 2.01 per cent compared to 2019 result.

Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, who announced the release at NECO Headquarters in Minna, Niger State, yesterday, disclosed that a total number of 1,221,447 registered for the June/July 2020 examination, out of which only 1,209,992 eventually sat for it, , adding that 76 subjects were examined.

A breakdown of the result shows that 973,331 candidates, representing 82.68 per cent scored credits and above in English.

He said 1,060,100 candidates, representing 90.08 per cent scored credit and above in Mathematics.

“This year’s senior school certificate examination was a huge success compared to 2019 despite the hitches associated with this examinations.”

Obioma disclose that despite the council’s zero tolerance for examination malpractice, 33,470 candidates were involved in various forms of examination malpractices, representing 2.61 per cent decrease compared to the 40,630 of 2019.

“11 schools (four in Adamawa, two in Kaduna, two in Niger, one each in Taraba and FCT) were recommended for de-recognition for two years for their involvement in mass cheating.” he said.

He added that no fewer than 24 supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision,aiding and abetting of cheating and connivance with non candidates to write answers for candidates.

Obioma said the success recorded in the 2020 examination could be attributed to both external and internal factors, adding that “NECO candidates are examined based on Nigeria modern curriculum while the new cream of staff as well as synergy with other bodies responsible in designing Nigerian curriculum contributed immensely.

“The 2020 June/July SSCE can therefore be adjourned to be a huge success, and I am delighted to confirmed that NECO has again delivered on its mandate.”

On candidates who missed the examinations due to the EndSARS protests, the registrar said the council had made special arrangements for them, adding “the affected candidates will now sit for these papers during the forthcoming 2020 SSCE (external) scheduled for Monday, February 1 – March 3, 2021”