The 2023 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold on the 4th of February, and this is according to the CEO of Nilayo Limited, Hon. Bukola Olopade.

Hon. Olapade, a former Commissioner of Sports in Ogun State.CEO of Nilayo Limited, who is the concept holder of the Lagos Marathon Race, and a passionate sports administrator gave the date, while speaking with www.ckd media.ng, about the 8th edition of the race.

“We are proud to be able to do things the right way in this country using the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon as a veritable platform, that has now grown in leaps and bounds, from nothing in 2016, to a World Athletics Gold Label event”, he said.

Ahead of the 2023 Lagos City Marathon, the organisers @nilayosports have confirmed that the Expo will begin on January 23rd & run through to February 2nd.

The period of one week will feature the Kits Pickup by the Marathon runners, and complementary activities; like exhibition race, health talk and more.