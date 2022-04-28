Voting for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards closes on Friday, April 29, 2022.

Voting opened on March 19, following the announcement of nominees during the live broadcast on all Africa Magic Channels.

The categories open for voting include Best Actor in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actor in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Comedy (Movie/TV Series); Best Actress in a Drama (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series); Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series); Best Short Film or Online Video, Best Online Social Content Creator, Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series, and Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Some of the nominees include Funke Akindele, nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy category for her performance in Omo Ghetto (The Saga); Nancy Isime, nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her role in the movie Superstar; Mercy Johnson, for Best Supporting Actress in the movie The New Normal; Odunlade Adekola for Best Supporting Actor in Jankariwo and Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha for Best Supporting Actress in Omo Ghetto (The Saga). Others include Femi Adebayo, nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy for his performance in Progressive Tailors Club, and Stan Nze for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in Rattlesnake.