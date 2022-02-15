Organisers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have announced plans to host the 8th Award Ceremony after the FIFA World Cup play-off final leg between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana on 27th March in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

In a statement, Shina Philips, President of the awards said that in addition to the announcement of winners for all award categories, Dr. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, wife of the President would be honoured with the Special Achievement in Sports Award for her contributions to the development of women football in Africa.

Philips also confirmed that Mrs Betsy Obaseki, Edo State First Lady; IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector General of Police and; Amaju Pinnick, President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member will be honoured during the ceremony.

Other highlights of the 8th Award Ceremony will include announcement of winners in 17 award categories. It will be noted that organizers unveiled nominees for the 8th edition of the awards on 5th January 2022 in Lagos.