From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged the governments in Nigeria to provide safety for learners in schools.

Unucef yesterday in a statement released to mark the eighth years of the abduction of Chibok schoolgirls, expressed concern about the unsafe school environment due to increasing attacks and abductions.

“Unsafe schools, occasioned by attacks on schools and abduction of students, are reprehensible, a brutal violation of the rights of the victims to education, and totally unacceptable,” UNICEF Representative in Nigeria, Peter Hawkins said.