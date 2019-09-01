A diplomatic row between Nigeria and the United Kingdom (UK), over the $9.6 billion judgement a London court awarded Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID) in connection with a botched gas project, is imminent.

The Federal Government is set to reject the UK court’s debt judgement and the $9.6 billion award to P&ID, which may spark a diplomatic row between both countries.

Daily Sun authoritatively gathered in Abuja, yesterday, that the Federal Government would not pay the judgement debt and is ready to “guard her assets anywhere in the world.”

“Nigeria may be forced to review its ties with the UK; forget that bilateral trade ties exist between the two countries.

“HowcanaUKcourt give judgement over a sovereign country and you expect that country to just keep quiet? This is interna- tional conspiracy. Have they forgotten that most of the loot from Nigeria is still warehoused in the UK financial system and has not been repatriated to Nigeria?” said a top govern- ment official who declined to be named, as he was not authorised to speak on the matter.

However, to back its refusal to pay the debt, the Federal Government has perfected plans to launch its own legal defence in Nigeria, as soon as the courts resume from summer recess this month. It was also gathered that, consequent on President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Inspector-General of Police, and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) to investigate the matter, top officials of government, past and present, were discovered to have been involved in what is now being called in government circles ‘a sweetheart deal.’ Another official who confirmed the investigation added that “collaborators in past and present governments have been unveiled. Many very important personalities have been mentioned in the deal. A report will be presented to government soon. They will be charged to court, to explain to Nigerians their involvement in the deal. The law will take its course.”