The Management of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, said nine of its students kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Expressway on Saturday by gunmen have been set free by their kidnappers.

Director of Public Affairs, ABU, Auwal Umar, confirmed the release of the kidnapped students.

Umar said the nine students regained freedom from their captors on Saturday night. He, however, couldn’t confirm whether a ransom was paid before the release of the students.

Umar said, “All that I can say is that our students that were kidnapped some days ago have been released.”