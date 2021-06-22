As part of his drive to use sports in repositioning the youths under his area of command Brigadier General MLD Saraso hosted Super Eagles star Moses Simon in Lagos.

The Nantes star was invited by the Commander of 9 Brigade in a short ceremony which ended with a novelty match between Little Wonders Football Academy and 36 Lions FC.

Simon took part in the friendly game and laid the assist that helped Little Wonders FC to win 3-2 and at the end of the game gave both teams the sum of N100, 000 each as his support to their project.

Speaking on the honour, Simon thanked General Saraso for the honour and described the Nigerian Army General as someone who is keen on fostering a healthy relationship between civilians and the military.

He said football, which is the number one unifying factor in Nigeria, is the surest way to go as Nigeria seeks to engage the youths to ease the current problem of tackling insecurity.

“ I felt honoured when he asked me to come over and help out in this noble cause. His desire to use sports particularly football to reposition the youths under his area is commendable,” he said.

“The idea will no doubt play a role in boosting the relationship between the Nigerian Army and the civilian population. That trust will go a long way in helping out in the fight against insecurity. It’s a noble idea,” he concluded.