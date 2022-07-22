From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than nine persons were on Friday burnt to death in an auto crash that occurred in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The accident which occurred on Omotosho bridge, along Lagos-Ore expressway also caused traffic congestion on the busy road.

The Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ore unit, Mr Sikiru Alonge confirmed the accident.

Alonge said the crash which happened early in the morning involved two vehicles, a white Toyota Hiace bus with registration number FKJ 095 XE and a Honda Accord Saloon car which its registration number could not be identified.

He said “nine persons were burnt to death in a ghastly motor accident which happened on Ore-Lagos expressway early on Friday.

“The accident was caused by a tyre burst which cause a head-on collision which later resulted into a fire blast which burnt all occupants of the vehicles beyond recognition,” he said.

Alonge said the remains of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ore.

He advised motorists to always maintain speed limit, concentrate, exercise patience and obey all traffic rules and regulations while driving in order to save lives and property.