From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of nine persons as a result of a ghastly auto crash in Kano.

Speaking to Daily Sun in Kano, Sector Commandant of the Commission in the state, Zubairu Mato ,said that 41 persons were injured in the crash that occurred at Kunar dumawa village in Dambatta Local Government Area of the state. Mato, explained that the deceased included three males and six females even as he added that 41 others sustained serious injuries.

According to Mato: “We received a call at about 04:10p.m and on receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our personnel and vehicle to the scene of the incident to rescue the victims”.

He said that the crash occurred as a result of lost of control due to brake failure. He said that the collision involved three vehicles, a truck with registration number:XA 111SNN, commercial Volkswagen with registration number: DAL515 ZX, the third vehicle without a registration number. The categories of the vehicles were: cars and truck. He said the victims and the remains of the deceased were evacuated to Dambatta General Hospital, Kano State, where the doctors on duty confirmed some of them dead . According to him, the 41victims were currently receiving treatment at the hospital.