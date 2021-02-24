From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Nine members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra have been remanded in Owerri Correctional facility.

A joint Military / Police have been carrying out operations against the officials of the ESN which is linked to the Indigenous peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

According to a source at the Owerri Correctional facility, the suspects, who were arraigned by the police for murder last Thursday at Magistrate court 16, Owerri, have been remanded.

The accused are: Udechukwu Nwachukwu, John Okonkwo, Udechukwu Okwara, Izuchukwu Mgbenwa, Ambrose Ibeanuka, Justice Duruigbo, Odii Goodluck, Paulinus Offor and Chizaram Oguaju. The source said: “ Nine ESN operatives were arraiagned last Thursday were at Magistrate court 16, Owerri, amidst tight security. They were arraiagned on one count charge bothering on murder. They were remanded in custody by the trial magistrate till the next adjourned date.”

Daily Sun also gathered that the suspects were arrested at various locations in the Orlu areas of the state.

The source said that Biafran insignia were recovered from the suspects. “They were arrested at different locations in Orlu. Biafra insignia were recovered from them. Police face mask, police belt were also recovered from them.” the sourced said.