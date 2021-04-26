From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nine persons were, on Saturday, reportedly killed in an accident which occurred at Ekpon junction on the Agbor-Ewohimi road, in Igueben local government area of Edo State.

It was learnt that the deceased were traveling to Ewatto in Esan South East Local Government from Benin to attend a wedding ceremony of their friend and relation when the accident occurred.

It was gathered that 10 passengers were in the vehicle and nine of them died instantly, while one passenger sustained serious injuries.

It was further gathered that the bus conveying the victims collided with a truck conveying cement from the southeastern part of Nigeria, killing the nine persons.

Most of the accident victims are said to be indigenes of Ewatto community where the wedding ceremony was to take place.

Their bodies were reportedly taken to mortuary while the injured one was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

But the Sector Commander of the Federal Roads Safety Commission (FRSC), Henry Benamaisa, while confirming the accident, said five persons died on the spot, while three others were rushed to the hospital. He attributed the accident to over speeding and loss of control.

Meanwhile, as a result of the tragedy, angry youths in Ewatto, yesterday, reportedly set ablaze the truck whose driver was said to have escaped immediately the accident happened to avoid being lynched.