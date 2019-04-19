As the grand finale of Hymnodia reality television show beckons on April 24, nine hymntestants (contestants) are in the race to clinch the grand prize of N5 million, brand-new car and Asaph (a special award named after David’s chief musician).

However, one of the hymntestants, Kenneth Ekhuemelo, has leapt over others with his top performance at the Stanza 10 show. Also, Olumide Dada continued his consistent streak for the 6th consecutive week of being among the top two performers.

In the last stanza, the Hymntestants thrilled the audience with hymns created out of popular choruses with codified stanzas. After their performances, it was a daunting task for the judges to separate the performances by the seven surviving hymntestants but it had to happen. While Kenneth and Olumide were adjudged outstanding after the close contest on the theme: ‘Chorus to Hymns’, Abigael Nnadi slipped from the top slot from the preceding show to enter the probation list for the first time on the show. Three others joined her on probation and a place in the wilderness for the stanza. They are Uduakobong Akpan, Mobolanle Oladimeji and Jemine Edukugho.

Prior to the stanza performances, two hymntestants have been evicted based on public votes on stanza 9 show. The eliminated hymntestants were Blessing Agu and Juliet Nwabia.

Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville Limited, initiator of Hymnodia, said: “The entire Hymnodia team is fulfilled by how positively the Hymnodia idea has been accepted by the viewing public in just its first season. As we move towards the grand finale, the essence is to provide a rousing finale to ensure that the hymn culture gets a boost from the concert of hymns.”