From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than nine persons were hospitalised in Kano, yesterday, following an accident involving a train, a heavily loaded truck and a commercial tricycle.

It occurred at about mid-day along Obasanjo Way Road in the metropolitan area of the state.

Daily Sun learnt that one of the victims evacuated to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has remained unconscious even as medical doctors battle to save his life.

Sector Commander, FRSC for Kano State, Zuiberu Mato, who confirmed the accident said the victims included six male persons, two female and one minor.

Mato said the accident was caused by dangerous driving by the truck driver, saying he was flagged down, but could not control his truck because of the speed at which he was moving.

“The people around were flagging him down but because of his pace there was no way he could stop the truck.”

The corps marshal said the tricycle was affected by the impact of the crash on the truck.

“There were people at the worship centre at the time of the accident, but we thank God that they were unhurt. But as you know the truck was fully loaded with Dangote cement and the cement poured on everybody around the scene of the accident,” he said.