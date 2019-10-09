Molly Kilete and Fred Itua, Abuja

Nine persons, including a 12-year-old boy, have been kidnapped in Pegi community, a resettlement area in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The victims were kidnapped on Monday night by about 20 gunmen dressed in military camouflage.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Taiwo Aderibigbe, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

He said the local vigilantes that witnessed the abduction revealed that the kidnappers were in camouflage and immediately took the victims into a nearby bush.

During the attack leading to the abduction, the daredevil kidnappers were said to have shot and deflated the tyres of the pickup van conveying the victims before taking them into the bush.

One person was said to have been seriously injured during the attack and is receiving treatment at a medical facility in the area.

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers have already contacted the families of the victims, demanding N10 million ransom for each.

This is the second time kidnapping incident would take place in the community. In 2018, four people were kidnapped along the same path to the community that houses naval quarters.

A naval officer and one civilian were seriously injured at the scene, which is less than 300 metres to the community, in the December 6, 2018 incident.

Similar to what happened yesterday, the victims were stopped while going home around the same time in the night.

Meanwhile, the FCT Police Command said it has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

The police public relations officer in the FCT, Anjugurl Manzah, said the police are making concerted efforts to rescue the victims alive and appealed to the public to come up with information that would lead to the rescue of the victims.

Manzah said: “The FCT command wishes to inform the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi community on Monday, October 7, at about 9pm.

“Though details of the incident is still sketchy, the command is urging members of the public to be calm while the police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

“The command reassures members of the public of its commitment to protect lives and property in the FCT.”