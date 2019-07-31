Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

No fewer than nine persons have been killed in Takum town, Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State in a fresh attack by Jukun youths yesterday.

The state police public relations officer, David Misal, who confirmed the development, said he could only confirm the death of two people in the incident.

“One person was killed on a farm land that is under dispute this morning. Some youths in Takum attacked and killed someone, who allegedly is a relation to the people who are in dispute over the said parcel of land with the slain man, in what looks like a reprisal.

“The land matter has been in court and two months ago, a relation of the person killed on the same land today was killed on the same farm. But we have since brought the situation under control,” Misal said.

Takum is the hometown of Governor Darius Ishaku.

Multiple sources in Takum, however, said trouble started yesterday morning when a Jukun man was killed on his farm along Takum-Wukari Road and irate Jukun youths in Takum went on a rampage, attacking and killing at least eight people in the town, all of them of Tiv extraction.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, Mr. Nathaniel Jato, said: “We counted at least eight dead bodies around the General Hospital Junction and Zenith Bank around the Wukari Roundabout.

“We were told that many people were killed around Rimi Primary School area, but there is tension, so we can’t go there.

“The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Takum Local Government Area, Hon. Shiban Tikari, has assured us that the situation would not escalate. But I am afraid the situation might degenerate if adequate security measures are not put in place.”

Jato, who said there was threat that their houses would be attacked in the night called on Ishaku and the security agencies to quickly restore peace in the area to pave way for proper investigation into the matter.

There has been growing hostilities between the Tiv and Jukun in the southern part of the state, especially in Wukari, and constant fears that the situation could spiral to other parts of the zone.

Meanwhile, Ishaku, who turned 65 yesterday, has cancelled all forms of celebration to commiserate with the victims of the crisis in the state, and called on the people to work together to give peace a chance so that there could be development.