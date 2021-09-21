From Tony Osauzo, Benin
A multiple motor accident involving two lorry tippers laden with sand and two commercial buses, has claimed nine lives in Benin Benin City this morning.
The accident happened at about 7.30 am at Sapele Road by Ogbelaka junction.
The bodies of the victims have already been evacuated to the morgue of the nearby Edo Specialist Hospital.
Details later.
