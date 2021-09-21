From Tony‎ Osauzo, Benin

‎A multiple motor accident involving two lorry tippers laden with sand and two commercial buses, has claimed nine lives in Benin Benin City this morning.

The accident happened‎ at about 7.30 am at Sapele Road by Ogbelaka junction.

The bodies of the victims have already been evacuated to the morgue of the nearby Edo Specialist Hospital.

Details‎ later.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.