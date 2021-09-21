From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Nine people in the early hours of Tuesday lost their lives in a multiple motor accident that occurred along Sokponba road by Ogbelaka junction in Benin City.

‎Eyewitnesses said several other persons sustained injuries in the accident which involved a tipper laden with sand and two minibuses conveying passengers from the Ring road axis to Upper Sokponba.

It was gathered that the tipper, while trying to overtake another tipper, lost control and had on head-on collision with the two buses.

Men of the Edo State Police Command and vigilantes were spotted at the scene of the accident trying to restore normalcy to the area.

It was further gathered that the bodies of the victims have been deposited in the mortuary, while other survivors with injuries are in the Intensive Care Unit of the Edo Specialist Hospital in Benin City.

Soon after the accident occured, passersby and concern residents reportedly gathered to help the victims‎.

Following the gridlock created as a result of the incident, many persons trying to get to their offices and places of business were stranded yesterday, even as many resorted to trekking to their various destinations.

When contacted, spokeman of the Edo State Police Command SP Kontongs Bello said four people lost their lives in the accident, whilst several others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are now receiving treatment.

He also said that the driver of the tipper has been arrested.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.