Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State police public relations officer, Ubah Gabriel, has confirmed that nine persons perished in the recent attack on Bassa Local Government Area.

He said: “Gunmen attacked Hurra village in Kwall District. As a result, nine persons were killed while 22 houses, two motorcycles and two generators were burnt.

“The CP immediately visited the community with some very senior officers of the command. More men have been deployed to the area to ensure that the community is peaceful and calm. The command kindly solicits for useful information from members of the public to assist the police in arresting the perpetrators of this act.”

Meanwhile, following the killing of nine persons in an attack at Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven, Major General Chukwuemeka Okonkwo, said the perpetrators would be rounded up soon. He had placed his troops on alert while urging the villagers to remain law-abiding and cooperative by providing useful information to the military.

In a press statement issued by media officer, Major Ibrahim Shittu, Okonkwo described the attack as unfortunate. He said that the operation would get the perpetrators in no distant time. The commander assured people of the village of the operation’s readiness to stem the spate of wanton killings by increasing troops’ presence in the area.

He saluted the people’s resilience and advised them to remain law abiding, while the operation works hard to destroy criminal elements terrorizing the area. The commander also urged the people to cooperate with the military by providing timely information to the security agencies in a bid to bring sanity to the area.

Okonkwo reiterated the Operation Safe Haven’s commitment to secure its joint operational areas with a clear mandate of building on the existing peace being enjoyed in its areas of responsibility.

The vice president, Irigwe Development Association, Chief Aweze Doro, applauded the Operation Safe Haven’s quick response to the incident, and promised to help the operation with relevant information to sustain its operations against banditry and other criminal activities in the area.