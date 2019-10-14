Residents of Orogwe in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State are still wondering why a nine-month- old baby boy was abandoned by somebody in an uncompleted building.

A witness told our correspondent that the baby was found at about 8am in the building very close to Orogwe Secondary School by a good Nigerian, Promise Nwaokorie.

According to the witness, he suspected that the baby might have been dumped there in the wee hours of Sunday.

Nwaokorie had already taken the child to Ogbaku Police Division in company of a journalist, Dan Opara, where they made official entry of the abandoned child.

As at press time, nobody had given any useful information on the whereabouts of the parents.